Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): As many as 1,881 new coronavirus infections have been reported from Maharashtra with 878 patients being discharged after recovering from the infection on Tuesday.

According to a media bulletin by the Maharashtra Health Department, there have been no deaths reported today, while the state still has 8,432 active cases and has the current case fatality rate standing at 1.87 per cent.

"77,39,816 COVID-19 patients discharged after full recovery until today; Recovery rate in the state is 98.02 per cent," read the bulletin.

As per the official statement, "Out of 8,11,12,952 laboratory samples 78,96,114 have been tested positive (09.73 per cent) for COVID-19 until today."

Quoting the latest report on Whole genomic sequencing from BJ Medical College, Pune, the bulletin also informed about one positive case for the B.A.5 variant of the Coronavirus and said that the woman was asymptomatic and recovered in home isolation.

However, earlier in the day, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that the country has witnessed a drop in COVID-19 cases, as the country logged 3,714 fresh infections in the last 24 hours after the two day-streak of crossing the 4,000-mark.

As per the Health Ministry, the country reported 4,518 COVID infections yesterday.

With this, the infections surged and the active COVID caseload in the country reached 26,976, constituting 0.06 per cent of India's total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate of 1.21 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.97 per cent, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With 2,513 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,33,365. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.72 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, India had conducted 3,07,716 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.32 crores (85,32,09,262) total tests so far, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.

The country has administered more than 194.27 crore (1,94,27,16,543) vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. This has been achieved through 2,47,93,056 sessions.India has also administered 3,69,79,381 precaution doses to all the beneficiaries so far.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years began on March 16, 2022. So far, more than 3.45 crore (3,45,58,366) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (ANI)

