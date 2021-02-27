Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 8,623 new COVID-19 cases, 3,648 recoveries, and 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, the State Health Department informed on Saturday.

The state has so far reported 21,46,777 total COVID-19 cases, out of which, 72,530 active cases, the Maharashtra Health Department said. A total of 52,092 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state so far.

With 3,648 more recoveries in the state, as many as 20,20,951 cases have recovered from the virus.

As many as 16,488 new COVID-19 cases and 113 deaths were reported in India during the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Saturday.

With this, the total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,10,79,979, including 1,59,590 active cases and 1,07,63,451 discharges.

The COVID-19 death toll reached 1,56,938 on Saturday with additional 113 deaths. (ANI)

