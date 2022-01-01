Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): Maharashtra reported 9,170 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.

Mumbai has reported 6,397 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death on Saturday.

As per the state health bulletin, the state has recorded 1,445 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The active caseload in the state stands at 32,225.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said more strict restrictions will be clamped if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the state.

Pawar informed that as many as ten ministers and at least 20 MLAs in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19

He appealed to the people to follow the COVID restrictions to curb the spread of the infection.Speaking to the reporters here after paying homage at the Vijay Stambh the memorial of Bhima Koregaon battle, Pawar said, "I want to appeal to the people that they need to understand that COVID is increasing rapidly in the state, as a result of which, we had to cut short our assembly session to 5 days only, and despite keeping so short winter session we have seen more than 20 MLAs and 10 Ministers of the government getting infected with COVID-19."

Maharashtra recorded six new Omicron cases. Out of this, 3 have been reported in Pune rural, two cases in Pimpri Chinchwad and one in PMC. The state has 460 Omicron cases so far.

Currently, 2,26,001 people are in-home quarantine and 1064 people are in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, India reported 22,775 new COVID-19 cases and 406 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. As per the release by the ministry, "The active caseload currently stands at 1,04,781. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.30 per cent." (ANI)

