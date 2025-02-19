Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Solapur city recorded the highest 38 degrees Celsius temperature in Maharashtra on Wednesday, IMD said.

Several areas in the state recorded temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius, an unusual phenomenon in February.

Jeur in Solapur district recorded a temperature of 37.2 degrees Celsius.

This temperature is the highest so far in the season.

The IMD said Kolhapur recorded 35.1 degrees Celsius, Pune 35.8 degrees Celsius, Satara 35.3 degrees Celsius, Sangli 36.6 degrees Celsius, Nashik 34.3 degrees Celsius, and Parbhani 35.9 degrees Celsius.

The Colaba observatory in Mumbai recorded 30.2 degrees Celsius, while the Santacruz clocked 34.1 degrees Celsius. Thane recorded 36 degrees Celsius.

