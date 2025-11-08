Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): A major accident occurred near Air India Junction in Mumbai late Friday night after two vehicles collided, leading to both catching fire.

Firefighters and police rushed to the spot and managed to bring the blaze under control. No casualties have been reported so far, and authorities are investigating the cause of the incident.

Speaking on the incident, Traffic Police Inspector Nilesh Waje said, "Around 7:45 pm, near the Air India Junction, a taxi collided with a car, causing both the car and the taxi to catch fire... There were no injuries in the incident. The fire department arrived at the scene and brought the fire under control."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

