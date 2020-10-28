Amravati, Oct 28 (PTI) The coronavirus case count in Amravati district of Maharashtra grew to 16,130 as 90 persons tested positive for the infection on Wednesday, the authorities said.

With 153 patients getting discharge during the day, the district's recovery count reached 14,992, the civil surgeon office said in its report.

The recovery rate now stands at 92.94 per cent, it said.

The death of a 70-year-old man from Dhamangaon Railway took the toll to 362, it said.

There are now 776 active cases in the district, it added.

