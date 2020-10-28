Lucknow, October 28: Intensifying the attack on the opposition parties on his third day of his election campaign in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji on Wednesday said that it was due to the nepotism, caste and religion based politics and jungle rule before the regime of Nitish Kumar when Bihar had lost its identity.

“Not only in Bihar, but a few years ago, before Prime Minister Narendra Modi got your blessing and became the PM, caste, the religion and the nepotism used to be the fulcrum of the politics in the country. Now youths, farmers and he poor are at the focus of our development based politics”, the CM said while addressing a three election meetings in Goriakothi (Siwan), East Champaran, and West Champaran in Bihar on the third day of his campaign for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in three-phase Bihar assembly polls. Yogi Adityanath Govt Working on Permanent Solution to Flood Problem in UP.

Firing yet another salvo at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RLD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, the UP CM said that the poor, farmers, youths were never on their political agenda. “For them, only their family matters….what can you expect from people who did not even spare the fodder meant for cattle. Adding “It is because of them and their counter parts that the youths of Bihar were deprived off their identity.”

He said the opposition parties cannot be trusted and should never be given

chance to return to power. Reminding the people of the commendable work done by the NDA government in Bihar, he pointed out “the NDA government, under the chief ministership of Nitish Kumar, has been able to establish the rule of law and ensured all round development as per the resolve of `Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat. “Taking a jibe at Congress, the CM said that terrorist attacks were frequent during the UPA regime and now our brave soldiers do not even hesitate in crossing the boarders and killing the terrorist in their hidings.

“August 5th, 2019 was a historic day when article 370 was abolished and many political entities are still feeling the pain. It was the last nail in the coffin of terrorism and now our `Jawans’ have a free hand”, he said. Now anyone can go to Kashmir, buy a land and make a house, he added.

Emphasising the action taken on the Mafias and goons in UP, the CM said that

while many are behind the bars, others to follow soon.. “Bulldozers are busy

demolishing their ill-gotten properties and so far, we have confiscated properties worth over Rs 2000 Crores,” he said. Calling upon the rich heritage shared by the people of UP and Bihar, the CM said

“People of Bihar and Jharkhand are like our brothers and sisters. “Bihar is even

the maternal place of `Sita Maata’ and let the Corona crisis get over, we will

ensure that a representative of each and every village of Bihar gets an

opportunity to get the blessings of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.” Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath To Inaugurate OPD of SSCI in Lucknow, India's Biggest Cancer Institute.

It was during the early Corona times that we ensure that our brothers coming

from various states like Bihar, Delhi, Maharashtra, Punjab, etc., have no problems reaching back to their homes safely. “We ensured food, water and shelter at every point and deployed state transport buses,” he said.

“Last year when I came to Bihar, many people used to ask me about the date of the construction of Ram Temple and even the media had numerous queries. Now proudly tell the date and even the foundation stone of the grand temple has been laid under the guidance of our PM,”he recalled. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is scheduled to address a series of election meetings in Bihar as a much sought after campaigner for NDA.