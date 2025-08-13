Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 13 (ANI): Responding to queries from the Opposition regarding the recent incident in Fatehpur in the state Assembly, Uttar Pradesh Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna on Tuesday dismissed claims of government's involvement as baseless, asserting that law and order is the top priority and those taking the law into their hands will face strict action.

Answering a question by the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in UP Assembly, Mata Prasad Pandey, UP Finance Minister Suresh Khanna denied any role of the government or its machinery in the Fatehpur incident.

He said an FIR was lodged on August 11 at Kotwali police station against 10 named and 150 unidentified accused under serious IPC sections, the Criminal Law Amendment Act, and the Public Property Damage Prevention Act.

The sections include 190, 191(2), 191(3), 301, 196 and also under the Criminal Law Amendment Act-7 and Sections 2 and 3 of the Public Property Damage Prevention Act. Khanna stressed that the government is treating the matter with utmost seriousness and no accused will be spared.

Khanna said the FIR proves the government is doing its job and that anyone taking the law into their own hands will be punished through due process. Maintaining law and order is the government's top priority, and no anarchy will be tolerated. He accused the Opposition of giving a political colour to the incident, noting that police acted promptly and initiated legal proceedings without delay.

In view of the seriousness of the Fatehpur incident, the Yogi government has clarified that Hindu leaders pressuring the police have no influence over its actions. Committed to maintaining peace and law and order, the state has deployed forces from 10 police stations, two PAC companies, and the full administrative team to the area.

An FIR has been lodged against 160 people, including 10 named accused, and dialogue is underway with both sides. The government has stated that once calm is restored, strict action will follow. (ANI)

