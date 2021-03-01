Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], March 1 (ANI): Major General JS Sandhu, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM) took over as the 8th Additional Director General of Police (ADG) of National Cadet Corps (NCC) Directorate Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh on Monday.

The General Officer has served in varied terrain and appointments and holds multiple military academic qualifications. In his 36 years of distinguished service, the officer has tenated prestigious staff and command assignments, including tenures in active operational areas, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Important command assignments tenated by the General Officer include command of a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion and an Infantry Brigade, both in the active conflict environment of Jammu and Kashmir. He has also commanded an Infantry Division along the Western Borders of India, during his illustrious career for which he was commended with an award of Ati Vishist Seva Medal.

NCC comprises of eight Group headquarters located at Chandigarh, Ambala, Rohtak, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala and Shimla to co-ordinate activities of NCC.

Under these groups, there are 69 NCC units which include 40 battalions, 12 girls battalions, 3 remount and veterinary squadrons, 6 naval units and 8 Air squadrons covering 1,50,361 square kms in 56 districts. (ANI)

