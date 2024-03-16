Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 (ANI): Before the implementation of the code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma-led Rajasthan government on Saturday made several political appointments.

Jaswant Bishnoi has been nominated as the Chairman of the State Animal Welfare Board.

Prahlad Tank was made the chairman of the Mati Kala Board.

Om Prakash Bhadana has been made the chairman of the Rajasthan Devnarayan Board.

Rajendra Nayak has been made the chairman of Rajasthan State Scheduled Caste Development Commission.

CR Choudhary was made the chairman of the State Farmers Commission.

Prem Singh Bajor has been made the chairman of the State Sainik Welfare Advisory Committee.

Earlier, on Friday, the Rajasthan Police Department saw a major reshuffle.

As many as eight additional superintendents of police and 40 deputy superintendents of police got transferred on Friday, according to an order issued by the state's police department.

Last month, the Rajasthan Police Department underwent another major reshuffle as part of which a total of 65 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were transferred.

