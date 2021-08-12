Chandigarh, Aug 12 (PTI) Haryana's Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rajeev Arora on Thursday asked officials to formulate an effective strategy to discourage people from smoking hookah, especially in the rural areas.

He said various activities should be conducted throughout the year rather than confining them only to the World No Tobacco Day and said emphasis should be laid on reaching out to both rural and urban areas.

He asked officials to counsel and convince tobacco consumers regarding its harmful effects other than implementing Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activities.

Arora, during a review meeting, asked the officials to unmask the myths regarding hookah among people, as per a state government release here.

He further asked officials to carry out activities to create awareness regarding the detrimental effects of consuming various tobacco products like hookah and gutka.

Besides, he gave directions to conduct regular awareness programmes in both rural and urban areas, schools and colleges.

As per the release, Arora said there is a culture of admiring people who consume hookah in rural areas, which needs to be stopped through effective IEC activities like outdoor advertising, airing catchy jingles on radio and display of statutory warnings.

