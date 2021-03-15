Patna, Mar 15 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday directed officials to make use of the social media to apprise the people of punitive action taken against those flouting the liquor ban.

The chief minister issued the instruction at a meeting he chaired here to review the functioning of prohibition and excise department.

The directive comes close on the heels of his government having dawn a lot of flak over tardy implementation of the liquor ban.

Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in the state in April, 2016.

The government has, however, been buffeted by criticisms that the populist measure existed only on paper and people were getting liquor delivered to their homes.

The opposition has, in the recent past, stepped its attack citing instances like recent killing of a police official in Sitamarhi who was gunned down by liquor smugglers and recovery of a huge quantity of alcohol from a school said to be founded by a minister.

Kumar reiterated the need for tightening the noose around liquor smugglers as well as those who consumed bootlegged alcohol and called for spreading awareness about the ill- effects of drinking.

