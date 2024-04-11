Gomati (Tripura) [India], April 11 (ANI): The office of the district magistrate, Gomati in Tripura imposed a ban on making short videos and reels that go against the sanctity of the Tripura Sundari temple in Udaipur. The official order of the ban was issued on Thursday.

The authorities have also said that stringent penalties would be slapped if anyone is found flouting the administrative orders.

The holy shrine of Tripura Sundari is among the 51 Shakti Pithas located in different parts of India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Tibet, Bhutan and Sri Lanka.

The matter came to light after a couple of short videos also called reels went viral on the social media platforms where the performer in the video was seen showing highly objectionable moves.

The official order in Bengali translates to, "It is hereby brought to public notice that making video clips, making reels of any obscene song and dance video clips showcasing the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in background and uploading those videos on the social media platform could be seen as an act of hurting the religious sentiments of people associated with the holy shrine."

"Such conduct shall be severely punished under the appropriate section of the criminal law. So everyone is ordered to refrain from such behaviour," the order added.

Tripura Sundari temple is also known as Kurma Pith because the shape of the temple premises resembles that of "Kurma" namely tortoise. The temple structure appears to be a modified Buddhist Stupa at first look.

The temple faces the west and the main entrance of the temple is also in the west though there is a narrow entrance in the north. Though the influence of medieval Bengal "Char Chaala"(4 slanted roof) temple architecture is visible, such a blend is unique to this place and Tripura could distinctly claim this as its architectural style.

The temple consists of a square-type sanctum of the typical Bengali hut-type structure with a conical dome. A stamp featuring the Tripureswari temple was released in September 2003 acknowledging this heritage. On the eastern side of the temple there lies Kalyan Sagar (a lake) where very big fishes and tortoises cohabitat undisturbed. The Temple is located approximately 3 kms South of Udaipur town. It is popularly known as the temple of Tripura Sundari or Matabari.

Maharaja Dhanya Manikya founded the Tripura Sundari Temple in the year 1501. It is said that he constructed the temple for Lord Bishnu, but later on, due to a revelation in his dream, he carried the idol of Mata Tripurasundari which is made up of Kasti stone from Chittagong of Bangladesh and installed it in the temple. It is considered to be one of the 51 Shakti Peethas.

According to Hindu Mythology, Peethasthans are those places where the body parts of Devi Sati have fallen. As per "Pithamala Grantha", Sati's right foot fell here during Lord Siva's Tandava Dance. (ANI)

