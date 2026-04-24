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Agency News Agency News India News | Mallikarjun Kharge Greets Citizens on Panchayati Raj Day, Says Congress Committed to Strengthening Spirit of Gram Swaraj Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed greetings to all fellow citizens on National Panchayati Raj Day and said that Panchayati Raj represents the "true spirit of democracy".

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed greetings to all fellow citizens on National Panchayati Raj Day and said that Panchayati Raj represents the "true spirit of democracy".

Sharing an X post, Kharge added that the Congress Party is fully committed to strengthening the spirit of Gram Swaraj.

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Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha also said that his party earlier implemented the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which gave institutional strength to Panchayati Raj and brought democracy down to the grassroots level through the efforts of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

"Panchayati Raj represents the true spirit of democracy" ~ Mahatma Gandhi...Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on National Panchayati Raj Day," Kharge wrote.

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https://x.com/kharge/status/2047504402203005085

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed every year on April 24 to commemorate the enactment of the 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act in 1993, which gave constitutional status to Panchayati Raj institutions in India.

Kharge added, "Panchayati Raj institutions form the strong foundation of our democracy. The real strength of India resides in its villages, and thus, the empowered development of villages is the path to the nation's progress."

The Congress president further added that Panchayati Raj was inspired by the ideas of "Gram Swaraj" from Mahatma Gandhi and Indian philosopher Vinoba Bhave

"Inspired by the ideas of "Gram Swaraj" from Mahatma Gandhi and Vinoba Bhave, through the efforts of Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress implemented the 73rd Constitutional Amendment, which gave institutional strength to Panchayati Raj and brought democracy down to the grassroots level," Rajya Sabha LoP added.

He said that 33 per cent of women's reservation in the country's panchayats is due solely to the Congress. "Today, 33% women's reservation in the country's panchayats is due solely to the Congress. In some places, it is up to 50%. As a result, 15 lakh women are part of panchayats and are contributing politically at the grassroots level. No other country has as many women engaged in grassroots politics. This is a major achievement for India. Dr. Manmohan Singh declared this day as 'National Panchayati Raj Day' in the year 2010. The Congress Party is fully committed to strengthening the spirit of Gram Swaraj," the post read.

Observed every year on 24th April, the day commemorates the enactment of the landmark 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which gave constitutional status and legal recognition to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across India. The year marks 33 years of that defining milestone in India's democratic journey.

The theme for National Panchayati Raj Day 2026 is "Sashakt Panchayat, Sarvangeen Vikas" (Empowered Panchayats, Holistic Development).

Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In a significant highlight of the national event, the message of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be read out at the function being held in New Delhi. Through the State/UT Panchayati Raj Departments, the Prime Minister's message will be disseminated among the elected representatives and functionaries of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Rural Local Bodies across the country.

The national event will be graced by Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel. Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Vivek Bharadwaj, along with other senior officials of the Ministry, will be present on the occasion. Elected representatives of PRIs from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Haryana will also participate in the event.

It is observed with much fervour across the country at the State, District, Block and Gram Panchayat levels, wherein Gram Panchayats will hold Gram Sabha meetings, reaffirming the spirit of participatory democracy at the grassroots.

The day provides an occasion to recognise the role of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in accelerating progress towards Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)