Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 11 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to the high-level committee on 'One Nation, One Election' on Thursday, saying that she does not agree with the concept of simultaneous polls as the Indian Constitution does not follow the concept.

"Does the Indian Constitution follow the concept of 'One Nation, One Government? I am afraid, it does not. Our Constitution conceives of the Indian nation in a federal manner. Therefore, the Indian nation has been given a Union Government and several State Governments. If the framers of the Indian Constitution did not mention the concept of 'One Nation, One Government, how have you arrived at the concept of 'One Nation, One Election'?" the Trinamool Congress supremo said in her letter.

Also Read | Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Know All About India’s Longest Sea Bridge That Will Be Inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 12 (Watch Video).

Speaking at at press conference in Kolkata, the TMC chief said that though it might be beneficial for various political parties if elections in States and the Lok Sabha are held simultaneously, she doubts its outcome.

"If there is election at one time, it is beneficial for us because we have to work only once. But if a state does not get a majority government, what will be its outcome?" Mamata said.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Block Development Officer Dies by Suicide in Official Residence in Balasore, Investigation Underway.

The Chief Minister said that having simultaneous polls would ultimately pave the way for a presidential form of government, but our Constitution envisages a federal form of government for us.

"Are we then heading to a presidential form of government? One nation, one election ultimately means a presidential form of election, which exists in America. Our constitution does not envisage that. We have a federal form of government. Hence various states have elections at different times; some get stability, some don't," she said.

Mamata explained that since we have a federal structure of government, every state has its own problems and elections are held at different times for different states.

"Our country has a federal structure. We have different castes, different languages. Unity in diversity is our religion. Every state has its own problems. Every state undergoes election at different times," the Chief Minister said.

Highlighting the intricacies of having a federal government, Mamata said that while stable governments are formed in some states, some governments fail, some get a majority government, and some minority.

"Some States get a stable government, some don't. At some places, a majority government is formed, and at some places minority. At times, even when a government it formed, it is bought out. Hence, there are many problems," she said.

Giving an example of a hypothetical situation, Mamata questioned what will be the outcome if the central government is devoid of majority.

"What will happen if the central government do not get a majority? Will there be president's rule for a government that has been elected for a term of five years?" Mamata said adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party should not do whatever they deem fit only because they have the majority.

"It is not fair to do whatever you want because you are in the majority...The Election Commission should be very rational, in this case particularly, because it is not only our voice but also India's voice," Mamata said.

Appealing to the Election Commission to look at the larger picture, Mamata said that one needs to see our state policy, central policy, our state structure and our federal structure before considering such a reform.

"We must see our state policy, our central policy, our state structure, our federal structure, unity in diversity. Sometimes there is a five-state election, sometimes a 10-state election, sometimes one state election. You have seen how the central government toppled three state governments within three years," Mamata said.

The Chief Minister said that she is opposed to the idea of 'One Nation, One Election' because it is not acceptable given the fact that we have a federal structure of government.

"I don't accept it in a practical sense because it is not possible, not acceptable and not correct from the federal structure point of view," he said

The Chief Minister has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to give Bengali the status of a classical language as it has 'qualified' the criteria set by the Centre.

In her letter to the PM, Banerjee presented a research document that claimed to fulfil all the four criteria set by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"I take this opportunity to present before you a summary (kindly see enclosure) of a scholarly work undertaken by us in 4 volumes, which dates the origin of `Bangla' and Bengali language to the 3rd-4th BCE. In sum, the research shows that our is a classical language with roots in antiquity, and we seek its recognition as such," the West Bengal CM said.

Addressing a press conference, Mamata said that though the central government has given several languages the acknowledgement of a "classical language" it has deprived her state of that respect.

"Though they have given the acknowledgment of a classical language to several languages, they have deprived Bengali of that respect. 2.5 thousand years is not a joke," Mamata said.

Questioning the central government that when languages from different states are recognised as a 'classical' languages then why can't Bengali language can be given recognition of the same level?

"Bengali is already acknowledged as an international language. If languages from other states are notified as classical languages, why can't our language?" she questioned.

Lashing out at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) government that had ruled the state before Mamata Banerjee came to power, she said, "Those who were in government earlier had not thought of it and did not discuss it. They had not shown any interest."

This is not the first time that Mamata Banerjee has supported Bengali as a classical language. Earlier in 2020, Mamata urged the Centre to give Bengali the status of a classical language, just as the state government has given recognition to Hindi, Urdu, Gurmukhi, Ol Chiki, Rajbanshi, Kamtapuri, Kurukh languages.

To be accorded classical language status a language must have high antiquity of its early texts or recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years; a body of ancient literature or texts which is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers; the literary tradition should be original and not borrowed from another speech community and lastly, the classical language and literature being distinct from modern, that is, there may also be a discontinuity between the classical language and its later forms or its offshoots.

The Chief Minister has also asked the central government to change the name of her state to 'Bangla'. She pointed out that if Bombay's name is changed to Mumbai and Orissa's name is changed to Odisha, what is the fault with her state.

"We have earlier passed a Bill to change the name of our state in the Assembly. We have given them all sorts of clarifications. But for a long time, they have not changed the name of our state to Bangla," Mamata Banerjee said.

"Bombay's name changed to Mumbai, Orissa to Odisha...but why can't ours be changed? What is our fault," she asked.

The Chief Minister has also written another letter to the Prime Minister, urging him to designate the Ganga Sagar Mela, an annual celebration in the state during Makar Sankranti, as a 'National Fair.'

Additionally, she extended an invitation for PM Modi to visit Ganga Sagar, emphasizing the event's uniqueness, significance, magnitude, and spiritual depth.

"...considering the uniqueness, significance, magnitude and spiritual depth associated with the Ganga Sagar Mela, I would earnestly appeal to you to kindly consider to declare Ganga Sagar Mela a National Fair and to kindly take some time out of your busy schedule to make a visit," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the Ganga Sagar Mela is one of the "largest spiritual human congregations" in the world and comes next only to Kumbha Mela. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)