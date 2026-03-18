New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Union Minister Sukunta Majumdar cornered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for not contesting from the Nandigram Assembly constituency, a seat which she lost to BJP's Suvendu Adhikari in 2021.

Sukanta Majumdar said Mamata Banerjee "lacked the courage" to contest from Nandigram, adding that her defeat from Bhabanipur will mark the "end of her political journey."

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"Mamata Banerjee lost in Nandigram last time, so she lacked the courage to contest from there this time. She will lose in as well... Mamata Banerjee's defeat this time will mark the end of her political journey... The public is going to completely wipe out her party this time," he added.

Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram seat in the 2021 Assembly elections against Suvendu Adhikari, but later secured victory in the Bhabanipur by-election against Priyanka Tibrewal.

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This time, the West Bengal elections will see a face-off between the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the Bhabanipur seat, while Adhikari will also try to retain Nandigram.

West Bengal BJP President and MP Samik Bhattacharya exuded confidence in Suvendu Adhikari's victory.

"Why did Mamata Banerjee leave Nandigram this time?... Suvendu Adhikari will win from Bhawanipur this time too with a margin of 25,000," he said.

The West Bengal assembly election will be held in two phases, with polling scheduled for April 23 and April 29. Counting of votes for both phases will be conducted on May 4. The election process is scheduled to be completed by May 6.

TMC Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya has been fielded from the Dum Dum Uttar seat, followed by Madan Mitra from the Kamarhati seat, Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim from the Kolkata Port seat, Kunal Ghosh from the Beleghata seat, and Shashi Panja from the Shyampukur seat.

However, former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee did not get a ticket from Behala Paschim, and in his place, Ratna Chatterjee will contest this time.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee confirmed that they are giving three seats to their ally Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM) as they released the list of 291 candidates.

BJP has released its first list of 144 candidates for the West Bengal assembly elections. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul will contest from Asansol Dakshin, actor-turned-politician Rudranil Ghosh is set to run from Shibpur, and BJP MLA Bankim Chandra Ghosh will contest from Chakdaha. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)