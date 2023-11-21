Kolkata, Nov 21 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been invited to deliver a speech at Oxford University and she has accepted it, pro-vice-chancellor of the institute Jonathan Michie said on Tuesday.

Michie, however, did not elaborate.

Speaking at the inaugural day of the seventh edition of Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) here, he said "We have invited Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to deliver her speech at Oxford University".

She has agreed to it, he added. PTI dc RBT

