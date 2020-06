Mamata Banerjee Rejects Amit Shah’s Allegation, Says Never Called Shramik Special Trains ‘Corona Express’

Westl Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and BJP chief Amit Shah. (Photo Credit: IANS)

Kolkata, June 10: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday denied having called 'Shramik Special' trains, ferrying migrant labourers back home, "Corona Express" as alleged by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, insisting it was the people who gave that name to crammed-to- capacity trains.

Her comments came a day after Shah, addressing a virtual rally for West Bengal, accused Banerjee of "insulting" migrant workers returning to the state on Shramik Special trains by calling the trains 'Corona Express', and asserted that migrant workers will ensure the "exit" of her government in the 2021 assembly polls. Also Read | Goa Govt Not to Make Fresh Recruitment Till December 2020, Bans Fresh Capital Expenditure to Combat Financial Crunch Amid COVID-19.

"More than 11 lakh migrants have returned to Bengal. I never called the migrant special trains 'Corona Express'. It was the common people who gave them that name," she told reporters.

