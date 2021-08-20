Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 20 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she will hold review meetings twice a month to monitor the health infrastructure of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Banerjee held a meeting in SSKM Hospital for about three hours. State Health Secretary Narayan Swarup Nigam, hospital officials and senior doctors were also present in the meeting. Banerjee also informed that she will come to SSKM Hospital once in every 15 days to hold such meetings.

Briefing the media persons, the chief minister said, "Health sector is very important. We have formed a committee which will hold meetings every 15 days. A conference room is being made in SSKM Hospital. I will do review meetings of all the hospitals to monitor the health infrastructure. The chief secretary and health secretary will also be present in the review meetings. As the five big hospitals in the state are located in Kolkata, health infrastructure will be monitored from Kolkata for the time being."

The chief minister also announced that two cancer hospitals each in Siliguri and Kolkata will be established. (ANI)

