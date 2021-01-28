Kolkata, Jan 28 (PTI) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at the hospital on Thursday evening after he underwent an angioplasty.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Banerjee said that she was sure that Ganguly will recover gradually.

"Sourav is okay, he is doing well. I met him and his wife Dona after he was shifted to the bed following the procedure," she said.

Banerjee also congratulated the doctors for the successful procedure.

Ganguly underwent another angioplasty during the day when two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

