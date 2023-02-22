New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): A 40-year-old man was arrested within 12 hours after allegedly murdering one and attacking another person in Mehram Nagar village, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday received information about a stabbing incident in the Mehram Nagar village in Delhi. Upon receiving the information, the police team reached the spot, where it was found that the injured persons were shifted to AIIMS hospital.

Also Read | YouTuber Arvind Arora Booked for 'Defaming' Lawyer by Using His Wedding Video Without Consent in Gurugram.

The two injured were identified as Vipin (28 years) and Manay (23 years).

They both had suffered injuries in the alleged stabbing and were declared unfit for statement. During the treatment, Vipin succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Dissolves Suspended Staff Selection Commission.

The police were able to record the statement of one eye witness, who alleged that a person named Raj Kumar had stabbed the two victims named Vipin and Manav. The eye-witness said that he along with his friends shifted the victims to the hospital.

The police registered a case under IPC Sections 302 and 307 and started the investigation.

Within 12 hours of the incident, the accused identified as Rajkumar alias Raju (40 years) was arrested. The police also recovered one pistol with seven live cartridges from his possession.

In this regard, a separate case under section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at Delhi Cantt Police Station.

During interrogation, the accused Rajkumar confessed to committing the crime. He was produced before the court and was sent to police custody.

The police said that the accused is married and has two children. He also has more than 13 criminal cases registered on his name. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)