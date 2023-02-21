Shimla, February 21: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday dissolved the HP Staff Selection Commission after the state government suspended it two months back.

The functioning of the commission was suspended after the question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) exam in the state was leaked just a day before the exams. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Announces Rs 10,000 Per Year as Apparel Allowance for Inmates of Old Age Homes, Orphanages.

"As all of you know, the Staff Selection Commission was suspended. We had noticed corruption and paper were leaked during the past three years in the commission during the selection process. We handed over the inquiry to the Secretary of Education and the IG vigilance. During the past three years, papers were being sold and limited people were active in the sale of papers. Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Donates Salary for Students’ Education Under Chief Minister Sukhashray Sahayata Kosh.

We received complaints on it, the inquiry teams and officials have brought the facts and today morning we have decided to dissolve the suspended HP Staff Selection Commission," said Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said that all the commission's functioning will be handed over to the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. "Those exams which have been conducted and some which are due, all those cases would be handed over to Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission until we constitute another body or agency for this," said the CM.

"All examinations, results and all documentation will be done by HP Public Service Commission. We are also studying the matter and the functioning of the National testing Agency and may constitute an agency on those lines too.

Since questions have been raised on the existence and functioning of the commission so there is no use in keeping such an institute," said the CM.

He said that the investigation agencies have revealed that the people were involved top to bottom in the paper leak during the past three years. He said that the papers were being sold to some certain section of the people by the staff and officials in the commission.

"The investigations have revealed that the People were involved in it from top to bottom. The report of the departmental inquiry is out and another inquiry is in the process. We have decided to take this action and some of them have been arrested. If someone has qualified the papers by adopting unfair means and have become an employee, it will also be investigated and action will be taken accordingly.

"The first report inquiry is under process I will not be able to disclose the details as the matter is under investigation. In two months' time we have exposed those who used to deceive the youth of the state and used to sell paper for jobs," said Sukhu.

Following the leakage of the question paper for the post of Junior Office Assistant (IT) on December 25 last year, the state government suspended the functioning of the HP State Service Commission.

On December 26, 2022, the ADG State Vigilance & Anti Corruption Bureau constituted an SIT to look into more revelations regarding alleged malpractices in past exams conducted by HP Staff Service Commission, on the directions of the Chief Minister.

