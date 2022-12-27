New Delhi, December 27: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a man for the abduction and rape of a five-year-old girl from Bhalswa last week.

Anil Pathak, the accused, was arrested after a team of 50 police personnel worked for several days on the case. The girl was abducted at around 5 pm on December 21, when she was playing near her home. Mumbai Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped at Birthday Party in Lower Parel, Six Including Friend Arrested.

She was found abandoned in a nearby park on December 22 morning. A search operation was launched upon receiving information about the girl's abduction, the police said. The search continued through the night and she was found around 7 am on Thursday, December 22, in a park in the same area from where she was abducted.

"The police continued the search operation throughout the night. After that, around 7:00 am on Thursday morning, the child was found in a park about 1 km away from her house," the police had said. Haryana Shocker: 23-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped on Pretext of Providing Job in Rohtak, Shot at Her Leg; Case Registered.

The police later registered a case under The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Bhalswa Police Station and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused. A team of 50 police personnel was constituted to catch the culprit, an official said. More details awaited.

