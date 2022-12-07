Gurugram, Dec 7 (PTI) A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused is a native of West Bengal and works as a labourer here, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the 12-year-old victim was alone at her home in a slum. When her mother returned, her daughter revealed that she was allegedly raped by the neighbour, police said.

Following the complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR was registered, police said.

"We have arrested the accused and are questioning him. He will be produced in a city court on Thursday," said Inspector Rajesh Kumar, Station House Officer, Sector 50 police station.

