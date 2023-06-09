Ballia (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl and posting her videos on social media platforms, police said on Friday.

According to police, the accused identified as Vikas Pasi (27) raped a minor in April. He also posted an objectionable video of the girl on social networking sites Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger.

Also Read | EAM S Jaishankar Slams Opposition, Says ‘Asking Other Nations To Intervene in India's Issues Could Invite Bigger Problems’ (Watch Video).

Bariya Police Circle Officer (CO) Mohammad Usman said on the complaint of the girl's father, a case was registered against Pasi under sections of the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The accused was arrested on Thursday and further legal action is being taken as per the norms, he added.

Also Read | Lack of Female Toilet in Ooty Court: Supreme Court Seeks Report From Madras High Court On No Toilets For Women Lawyers at Nilgiris Court Complex.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)