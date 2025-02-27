New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A man was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi for smuggling into the country gold valued at Rs 1.3 crore, the Customs department said on Thursday.

The accused was intercepted upon his arrival from the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah via Kuwait on February 24.

"Upon diversion for an X-ray screening, a thorough personal search and baggage examination led to the recovery of gold concealed in chemical paste form. The gold paste was hidden in a pouch wrapped in white adhesive tape, concealed in the passenger's underwear and in a pair of socks placed inside his baggage," the Customs department said in a post on X.

Following extraction, one irregularly shaped gold bar weighing 1,585 grams was recovered and appraised at a tariff value of Rs 1,30,46,056 (Rs 1.3 crore), it said.

The passenger admitted to smuggling the gold paste from Jeddah, the department said.

The gold was seized and the passenger arrested, it added.

