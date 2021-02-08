Noida (UP), Feb 8 (PTI) The Noida Police has seized around 62 kg of cannabis and arrested a man suspected to be part of a drug supply chain in Delhi-NCR, officials said on Monday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted in Sector 73 a car in which the man and his three associates were transporting the contraband.

"Sirajul Mamoon has been arrested while others managed to escape. Sirajul is a native of Cooch Behar district in West Bengal and was staying in Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said.

"The police team seized three bags from the accused which had 29 packets containing the contraband, totalling around 62 kg and estimated worth Rs 7.50 lakh," he said.

The accomplices of Sirajul have been identified and a search operation has been launched to arrest them. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station, police said.

Initial probe has revealed that the gang was engaged in drug supply and has been operating in Delhi-NCR for quite some time, the additional DCP said, adding Noida Police has been working on checking drug trafficking in the region and there were some information on this gang and its link to eastern India.

"An in-depth investigation is underway to assess the network and its supply chain. Further action will be taken based on new information," he added.

