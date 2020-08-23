Tiruvannamalai(TN), Aug 23 (PTI) A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint "attempted to sexually assault" the woman, a senior police official said.

"We are questioning him, investigation is going on and nothing more could be divulged now," he said. Reportedly, the woman was staying in a rented accommodation here in pursuit of spiritualism.

Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, dotted withseveral ashrams,is popular for the ancient Sri Arunachaleswara temple and many spiritually inclined peoplehave made this town theirhome.

