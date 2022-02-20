Ghaziabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Police in Ghaziabad booked a man for allegedly obtaining loans from various banks by using forged documents, officials said on Sunday.

They also seized immovable property worth Rs 2 crore owned by him. These include two buildings in Kavi Nagar area here.

The police said the action against one Lakshya Tomar was taken following the orders of the additional district magistrate. Some bank officials were hand in gloves with Tomar, they said.

Besides Tomar, 11 other people were named in the FIR, city Superintendent of Police (first) Nipun Agarwal said.

