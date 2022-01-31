Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house in Jeetpur village here on Sunday following an argument with his uncle's family, police said.

Two cousin brothers of the deceased, Abhishek Sharma, and their wives have been booked for abetment to suicide on the basis of a complaint filed by his father, Sheshnath, they said.

According to the complaint filed by Sheshnath, Abhishek had an argument with his uncle's family on Saturday while he was not at home.

Abhishek's cousin brothers Shailendra Sharma and Nagendra Sharma, and their wives Parmila and Munnidevi, respectively, quarrelled with him and pushed him to commit suicide, the complainant alleged.

On the basis of the complaint filed by the deceased's father, a case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the four accused and a probe initiated, Circle Officer, Campierganj, Ajay Singh said.

