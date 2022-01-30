New Delhi, Jan 30: Beneficiaries in the age group of 15 to 18 years will start receiving their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Monday, officials said.

The drive to inoculate the adolescents in this age group had begun on January 3. Delhi has around 10.14 lakh beneficiaries in the age group.

Also Read | Hindu Mahasabha Celebrates Gandhi's Death Anniversary as Godse-Apte Smriti Diwas; Confers 'Bharat Ratna' on Kalicharan Maharaj.

Till Saturday, 8,04,690 beneficiaries in the national capital have been administered the first dose.

Covaxin is the only vaccine option for the 15 to 18 year age group, according to Union Health Ministry guidelines on December 27.

Also Read | Maharashtra Logs 22,444 New COVID-19 Cases, 50 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate is 95.14%.

Last week, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had said 85 per cent of Delhi government school students have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He, however, remarked that the inoculation drive in private schools was going on at a snail's pace.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)