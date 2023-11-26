Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) A 50-year-old man was critically injured after being attacked by three bears in a remote village in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

Nazir Hussain was rescued by local residents who rushed out of their houses after hearing his cries for help. Hussain was taken to a hospital in Rajouri but was later referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu for specialised treatment, they said.

Hussain was attacked outside his house in Hadi village of Surankote while he was going to graze cattle in a nearby forest, officials said.

