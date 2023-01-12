New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Ahead of Republic Day, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained a person on Thursday over his alleged connection with a Canada-based Khalistani terrorist, officials said.

Some other people, suspected to have links with the Canada-based Khalisthan terrorist, are also being quizzed. They were picked up from northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, they said.

One person has been detained in connection with it, they added.

