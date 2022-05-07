New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A man succumbed to his injuries days after being brutally thrashed by four men in south Delhi's Madangir area, police said on Saturday.

Four men were arrested on Wednesday in connection with the incident, they said.

The accused have been identified as Shashank Barva (28), Rohit (20), Farman (26) and Rohit alias Deepak (20), all residents of Madangir, police said.

On Tuesday, a police team patrolling the area saw the four men mercilessly beating a person with iron rod and sticks, a senior police officer said.

They fled the spot once they saw the police, leaving the victim in an injured condition there, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

The victim, identified as Nishant who is also a resident of Madangir, was taken to AIIMS hospital, police said.

On Saturday, information about Nishant's death was received from his mother, police said.

A case was registered under sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and 34 (common intension) of the Indian Penal Code on Wednesday at Ambedkar Nagar police station, the DCP said.

It was found that there was an old enmity between the accused and the victim, they said.

