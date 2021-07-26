New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A man fired a shot inside the store of a 31-year-old person on Monday evening allegedly after he was asked to return the money that he had borrowed for some other person, the Delhi Police said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding a firing at Virat Market was received on Monday at Ambedkar Nagar police station.

Police rushed to the spot at the shop in Virat Market, Dakshinpuri where they met complainant Amit, a resident of Madangir, a senior police officer said.

Around 5 pm while Amit and his friend were present in the shop, Sandeep came there along with his friends. Amit asked him to return him the money which was given to one Billa through Sandeep. He, however, refused to return the money to Amit, the officer said.

An argument broke out between the two and Sandeep fired a shot from his illegal pistol, pointing towards floor of the shop, and fled the spot along with his associates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

No one was injured in the incident. One empty cartridge found on the spot and a case is being registered for further investigation, police said.

