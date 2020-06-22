Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Jun 22 (PTI) An East Singhbhum court on Monday sentenced a man to 22 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl in 2019.

District and Additional Sessions Judge Ramakant Mishra convicted 21-year-old Sunny Lakra in the rape case and awarded the sentence under POCSO Act and sections 341 (wrongfully restraining any person), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (rape) under the Indian Penal Code, Public Prosecutor Arun Kumar said.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Lakra, who will have to serve an additional one-year jail term if he fails to deposit the amount.

The incident took place on September 9, 2019 when the girl had gone to Lakras house under Goelkera police station to watch TV. The man was alone at home when she went there, Kumar said.

After the girl informed her parents about her ordeal, an FIR was registered by the police on the basis of a complaint filed by her father.

