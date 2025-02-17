Srinagar, Feb 17 (PTI) A trial court in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir has sentenced a man to 27 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping and abducting a minor.

The court convicted Mohammad Saleem Taploo for offences under section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and section 363 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), a police spokesperson said.

"The court convicted the accused for both the offences with the quantum of punishment being rigorous imprisonment for a term of seven years and a fine of Rs 25,000 for kidnapping which would run separately with a rigorous imprisonment for a term of 20 years and a fine of Rs 50,000 for the offences against POCSO," the spokesperson said.

In a separate case, police secured a conviction against Aamir Ashraf Zargar for offences under sections 363 of the RPC (abduction) and 376 of the RPC (rape).

"The court sentenced the accused to imprisonment for a term of seven years and a fine of Rs 10,000 for kidnapping and seven years term and a fine of Rs 25,000 for the offence of rape. Both sentences will run concurrently," the spokesperson said.

