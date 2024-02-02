The Mumbai Traffic Control Room received a bomb threat via text message on Friday morning. The anonymous sender claimed that bombs have been placed at six different locations across Mumbai, as reported by news agency ANI. The Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the message. In the meantime, security agencies across the city have been alerted and are on high vigilance. Bomb Blast Threat: Ram Janaki Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Receives Bomb Threat; Case Registered.

Mumbai Bomb Threat

Mumbai Traffic Police Control Room receives a threat message from an unknown person. The message states that bombs have been placed at six locations across Mumbai. Mumbai police and other agencies are alert after the message. Efforts are underway to trace the message sender:… — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2024

