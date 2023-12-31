The Mumbai Police Control received an alarming phone call yesterday evening, around 6 pm, where an unidentified caller issued a bomb threat for the city. The caller abruptly ended the call after making the claim. The Mumbai Police have since launched investigations across various locations in the city, but no suspicious activities or items have been discovered so far. Efforts are currently underway to trace the details of the caller. The situation is being closely monitored and further updates will follow as the investigation progresses. Bomb Threat Call: Mumbai Police Receives Hoax Threat Call From Unidentified Caller To Blow Up Domestic, International Airports.

Mumbai Bomb Threat Call

Mumbai Police Control received a threatening phone call last evening at around 6 pm where the caller claimed that there would be blasts in Mumbai and disconnected the call after saying this. Police have started investigations at several places but till now nothing suspicious has… — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2023

