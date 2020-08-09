New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was arrested for snatching a woman's gold chain in south Delhi's Greater Kailash area last month, police said on Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Harish Singh Bisht, is a resident of Timarpur, they said.

On July 23 at 1.30 pm, police received information regarding the chain snatching incident which was captured by a CCTV camera.

The complainant had alleged that she, along with her mother, was passing through Gurudwara area, near Mata Gujri Devi School, when two persons came on a motorcycle, snatched her gold chain and fled.

During investigation, police analysed the CCTV footage and established the physical description of one of the accused and later his location was zeroed down leading to his arrest, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Atul Kumar Thakur.

Interrogation revealed that the accused was previously involved in more than 29 criminal cases, including robbery, snatching and theft, registered in Delhi.

Efforts are being made to arrest his accomplice, police said.

