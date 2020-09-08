Mumbai, Sep 8 (PTI) The murder of a 60-year-old woman in Kurla in Mumbai was solved with the arrest of her nephew and recovery of stolen ornaments, police said on Tuesday.

Zareena Anwar Shaikh was found stabbed to death on Sunday and valuables worth Rs 5.7 lakh were missing, an official said.

"We arrested her nephew Irfan Shaikh from Ghatkopar on Monday," he added.

