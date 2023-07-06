Hyderabad, Jul 6 (PTI) A man was arrested here on Thursday for allegedly threatening the in-charge vice chancellor of Telangana Mahila Viswavidyalayam (women's university) and obstructing her from performing her official duties, police said.

The vice chancellor, in a complaint to the police, said that on July 1, one G Srinivas Yadav entered her chamber at the university and asked to felicitate him as he is doing a lot of social work and gives free education and scholarships to girl students and that he is a contender for a MLA ticket from the Goshamahal constituency.

The complainant then accepted his request and told him that if it was possible he could sponsor some of the economically and socially weak students in the university.

However, the man, a local political leader, reportedly became angry and started to raise his voice and allegedly threatened her, the police quoted the complainant as saying.

The vice chancellor asked him to leave the office as she was busy with her official duty, but he did not listen to her and allegedly obstructed while she was performing her duties, they said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Sultan Bazar police station and the accused was arrested, police said.

