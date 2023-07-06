Jaipur, July 6: The renowned Jagdish and Bohra Ganesh Temple in Udaipur established a clothing requirement for visitors recently, though since the Devasthan Department of the state government is in charge of the temple, the posters urging people to adhere to the dress code have been now taken down.

The priests of both temples had placed posters outside the temples pleading people not to visit the temple while wearing shorts, Bermuda shorts, miniskirts, nightgowns, etc. Mahabaleshwar Temple Dress Code: Only Men in Dhoti, Women in Salwar, Saree Can Enter the Gokarna Temple.

However, if someone walks in wearing short garments, he or she will be explained and not prevented from darshan, according to the priests of Jagdish temple, who claim that this decision has been made to follow Hindu customs and for awareness.

According to the 'Pujari' of the Jagdish temple, a request has been issued not to visit the shrine while wearing shorts, and it is only a campaign to raise awareness.

Short-clothed pilgrims are not permitted within the Bohra Ganesh shrine, according to the priests. According to the priests, the choice was made after a similar one was made at one of Haridwar's temples. Kolhapur Mahalaxmi Temple Navaratri Dress Code: No Mini Skirts For Women, No Shorts For Male or Female Devotees, Only Full-Length Clothes Allowed.

On Thursday morning, however, Devasthan Department representatives arrived to the Jagdish temple early and took down the plea posters that had been placed up. The authorities were asked about it by the individuals in attendance, but they reportedly remained silent.

