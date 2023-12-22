Thane, Dec 22 (PTI) The police in Maharashtra's Thane have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly touching a woman inappropriately, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place at Dombivali, on the outskirts of Mumbai, three days ago, the official said.

The complainant, a 35-year-old housewife, told the police that she was walking near her house when the accused, later identified as Azad Duran Jaiswal, came from behind and appropriately touched her and fled the spot.

The Tilaknagar police station in Dombivali on Thursday registered a case against Jaiswal, who works in a garage, under Indian Penal Code sections 354A (sexual harassment) and 354D (stalking) and arrested him, said the official.

