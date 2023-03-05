Bulandshahr (UP), Mar 5 (PTI) A man was arrested for alleged possession of counterfeit currency here, police said on Sunday.

Circle Officer, Secunderabad, Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said that on a tip off that some people were dealing with fake currency, Kakod police reached the spot.

While one person identified as Rinku was caught, the other managed to flee, he said, adding the arrested person was found carrying counterfeit currency.

