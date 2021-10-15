Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a 40-year-old man with mephedrone worth Rs 21 lakh from suburban Kurla, an official said on Friday.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: 35-Year-Old Man Rapes Sister-In-Law’s Minor Sister In Rajkot; Arrested.

The Kandivali unit of the ANC apprehended Santosh Shivnath Halwai while on patrolling duty in Kurla (west) on Thursday, he said.

Also Read | Bihar Man Thrashed, Tonsured & Paraded Through Streets in Purnia District For Allegedly Cutting Power Supply To Village To Meet His Girlfriend.

The police recovered 210 gm of mephedrone, worth Rs 21 lakh, from the accused's person, the official said.

The accused was arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody till October 21, he said, adding that a probe is underway to find the source of the contraband.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)