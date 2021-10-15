Purnia, October 15: A man was allegedly beaten up and tonsured in Bihar’s Purnia district. The man was also paraded through the streets of Ganeshpur village of the district on Thursday. Reportedly, the man used to cut power supply to the village frequently to meet his girlfriend during the evening. The villagers thrashed the man as they regularly faced power cuts for two to three hours at a particular time in the evening. Gujarat Shocker: Group Of Villagers Tonsure Widow For Taking Lift From Married Man in Sabarkanta District; Six Arrested.

However, there were no electricity cuts in the neighbouring villages. According to a report published in The Gulf News, upon investigating, the villagers found that a local electrician posted with the electricity department used to cut the power supply in the evening to meet her girlfriend in the cover of darkness. Bihar Shocker: Man Tonsured, Paraded Half-Naked by Mob Over Alleged Phone Theft in Nawada.

The villages then planned to catch the man red-handed. The man and his girl were caught by the villagers from a government school located on the village’s outskirts when the power cut took place the next time. As a punishment, the man was beaten up, his head was shaved, and he was paraded naked. He confessed that he used to cut a power supply to meet his girlfriend.

The villagers then got the man married to his girlfriend. “The man was married to the girl in the presence of the Sarpanch and other village council officials,” reported a media house quoting a villager as saying. However, the police have not received a complaint in the matter.

