New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Three people got injured after a man allegedly drove his car into them in north Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

The driver has been arrested, they said.

On Wednesday, Alipur Police Station received information regarding the incident, following which they reached the spot at Nehru Enclave but found no one there.

Later, police found that the people who were injured had been taken to hospital for the treatment, a senior police officer said.

At Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela where they were taken, they found that three persons had been injured in the incident.

According to the statement of Raj Kumar, the complainant, the incident happened around 9 pm when he along with his family members was standing outside his house, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Devesh Kumar Mahla said.

A person, driving a Hyundai Creta, started arguing with a man, he said.

Seeing this, the complainant went to the driver and tried to pacify him but the man in a rush to get away drove his car into the three people standing there, police said.

A purported video of the incident is circulating on social media.

In the video, a car driver and a man on a bike are seen arguing as some people gather there and try to pacify the situation. Later, the man drives his vehicle into the group of people.

On the basis of statement, a case under section 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC was registered in Alipur Police Station, Mahla said.

The accused, Nitin Maan, a resident of Alipur, was arrested.

During further investigation on basis of facts emerged, section 307 (attempt to murder) has been added.

