Nagpur, Jan 9 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was killed allegedly by three persons following a dispute after his scooter brushed past their two-wheeler in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

Also Read | Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022: Rajnath Singh Extends Greetings on Birth Anniversary of 10th Sikh Guru.

The incident took place on Friday night in Hudkeshwar area when the deceased, Jitendra Vikas Chopde, was going a scooter with a friend after having dinner at a roadside eatery.

Their vehicle brushed past the motorcycle of the accused in Chandrakiran Nagar. Chopde allegedly hurled abuses at one the accused which led to an argument between the two sides, an official from Hudkeshwar police station said on Saturday.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Improves to 'Satisfactory' From 'Moderate' Category As Rain Lashes National Capital, AQI at 90.

The three accused, including two adult siblings and a juvenile, then allegedly stabbed Chopde with a sharp weapon and also attacked his friend. The two injured persons were later taken to a hospital where Chopde died, while his friend was undergoing treatment, he said.

The police on Saturday arrested the two accused brothers and detained the juvenile, the official said, adding that a case was registered against them on charges of murder and other offences.

Chopde's family members on Saturday kept the body outside the Hudkeshwar police station, demanding the arrest of two more persons allegedly involved in the incident, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)