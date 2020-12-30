Banda (UP), Dec 29 (PTI) A man was killed after his house caught fire in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

SHO of Naraini police station Indradev said late on Monday night, Baura (58), a farmer, was sleeping in his house in Pongri village when it caught fire. The 58-year-old deaf-and-mute man got burn injuries in the incident and died sometime later, he said.

The nephew of the deceased told the police that the fire might have been caused by a lamp.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem and efforts are on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the SHO said.

